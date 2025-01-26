Eight Manipur police personnel were honoured with the President's Medal for Distinguished Service and the Medal for Meritorious Service, on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day of India, January 26.

The recognition highlights the exceptional contributions of these officers in maintaining law and order in the conflict-hit state, ensuring the safety and security of the people.

The following officers were awarded the prestigious honors:

President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM)

- Sorokhaibam Rudranarayan Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CID (SB)

Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM)

- Laishram Chaoba Singh, Inspector, CID (SB)

- Naorem Seilendra Singh, Jemadar, 1st IRB (JC No. 1036)

- Sorokhaibam Santosh Singh, Sub-Inspector, Imphal West

- Khaidem Chandra Singh, Jemadar, MPTC (JC No. 1072)

- Lenpu Kom, Havildar, 4th IRB (No. 405395)

- Lamthianson Chongloi, Rifleman, 1st IRB (No. 062006527)

- Athokpam Tej Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Imphal West

These awards reflect the dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment of the officers towards their duties. Their contributions to public service, law enforcement, and community welfare serve as an inspiration to their colleagues and the larger community.