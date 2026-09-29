Eight Manipuri ponies die in Kakching, cause of illness yet to be ascertained

The deaths of eight Manipuri ponies in Wabagai area of Manipur's Kakching district have raised concern among pony owners and the state's equestrian and polo communities, with laboratory test results awaited to determine the cause of the illness.

The issue was highlighted at a press conference at the Manipur Press Club on September 29, where representatives of leading equestrian and pony organisations urged continued monitoring and timely veterinary intervention.

The press conference was addressed by Prof Ch Priyoranjan, president of the Manipuri Pony Society, in the presence of H Deleep Singh, president of the Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association; N Bedajeet Singh, technical chairman; and N Ibungochoubi, secretary general of the Manipur Equestrian Association.

Prof Priyoranjan said eight ponies had died in the affected area, with the first death reported on August 13. Subsequent cases were reported from the same area.

He said the Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Services has responded to the situation and its veterinary personnel have been monitoring the affected animals. Symptomatic treatment is currently being provided under veterinary supervision.

Samples sent to ICAR equine research centre

According to the organisations, samples were collected from eight ponies on September 26 and sent to the ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines in Haryana for detailed diagnostic examination.

The final laboratory findings are awaited, and the representatives cautioned against drawing any definitive conclusion about the cause of the illness before the test results are received.

Veterinary doctors attending to the affected ponies have observed symptoms including high temperature, breathing difficulties, nasal discharge, swelling and coughing.

The representatives said the veterinary department has been working continuously to monitor and treat the affected animals and stressed the need for coordination among government authorities, pony owners, equestrian organisations and local administrations.

Pony owners urged to remain alert

N Ibungochoubi appealed to pony owners, equestrian clubs and other stakeholders across Manipur to remain vigilant without panicking.

He said there have so far been no reports of similar illness from Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur and Thoubal districts.

Pony owners were advised to closely monitor their animals and immediately inform the Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Services about any unusual symptoms or suspected cases.

The organisations also urged owners and clubs not to conceal suspected cases and to cooperate with veterinary personnel so that the situation can be properly assessed and appropriate measures taken.

The Manipuri pony, locally known as Sagol, holds an important place in Manipur's cultural, historical and sporting traditions, particularly its distinctive polo heritage.

The pony and equestrian organisations expressed confidence that the ongoing veterinary intervention and laboratory investigation would help establish the nature of the illness and determine further measures.