Eknath Shinde likely to visit Manipur in October for temple event; Shiv Sena to contest Assembly polls

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is likely to visit Manipur in October to perform a bhoomi puja for the reconstruction of a century-old Shiva temple damaged during the ethnic violence in the state, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) leaders said on Friday, September 25.

The party’s Manipur unit president M Tombi Singh said Shinde had agreed to perform the bhoomi puja at the Koubru Leikha Temple following a request from the state unit.

The temple is located at Koubru Leikha village in Kangpokpi district.

“Our national president Eknath Shinde is likely to visit Manipur in the second week of October,” M Tombi Singh told reporters in Imphal.

The party also announced that it would contest the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections, which are due next year.

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) North East in-charge Parminder Singh said the party plans to contest between 25 and 30 seats.

“We are contesting the elections. There is no doubt about it. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) will be contesting 25 to 30 seats in upcoming Manipur elections,” he said.

The party leaders also called on the state and central governments to take steps to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur. They also demanded implementation of the National Register of Citizens before the census.

Parminder Singh said the party wanted the upcoming elections to be free and fair and stressed the need for a peaceful atmosphere before polling.

The ethnic conflict that began in Manipur in May 2023 between the Meitei and Kuki communities has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been displaced, according to the figures cited by the party.