Elderly woman murdered in Manipur’s Kangpokpi; jewellery, cash looted

In a shocking incident that has sparked fear among local residents, a 63-year-old woman was found brutally murdered inside her residence at Charhajare in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on the night of May 3.

The deceased was identified as Pushpa Devi, wife of Nakul Poudel. According to reports, gold jewellery, cash and other valuable items were found missing from the house following the incident.

Locals reportedly discovered the crime on the morning of May 4 after visiting the victim’s residence, where they found her lying in a pool of blood. Sources said the woman appeared to have sustained severe head injuries, allegedly inflicted using a blunt object.

Preliminary suspicion suggests that unidentified assailants may have entered the house late at night, murdered the woman and looted valuables before fleeing the scene.

The victim was reportedly living with her mentally challenged younger brother and had no immediate dependants.

Following an inquest, Gamnom Sapermeina Police shifted the body to the morgue of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for post-mortem examination. The autopsy was conducted on Monday in the presence of a magistrate with full video documentation, after which the body was handed over to family members for the last rites.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Gorkha Welfare Union strongly condemned the gruesome killing and demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible.

In a statement, the organisation termed the incident an “inhuman act” and expressed concern over the safety of elderly citizens living alone. It stated that the murder likely took place around 10 PM on May 3 and alleged that the assailants looted gold ornaments, cash and other valuables after killing the victim.

“The victim, being a woman living with her mentally unstable brother and without dependants, makes this crime even more tragic. This heinous act has created widespread fear among elderly residents and reflects a serious lapse in safety and law and order,” the statement read.

The organisation urged authorities to ensure swift justice and strengthen security measures for vulnerable citizens across the state.