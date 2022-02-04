IMPHAL: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) OF Manipur Rajesh Agrawal informed that the Election Commission of India (ECI) team will visit Manipur on February 7 to review the poll preparedness for the ensuing election to the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly.

The CEO was briefing the media during a press conference held at the conference hall of the Office of CEO, Lamphelpat in Imphal today.

Rajesh Agrawal continued that the Election Commission will hold meeting with Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Chief Electoral Officer, State Police Nodal Officer, DG Assam Rifles, recognized National/State political parties, District Election Officers, Superintendents of Police and Enforcement Agencies.

He further stated that Election Notifications for First Phase had been issued by all Returning Officers (RO) on February 1, 2022 while the notifications for second phase will be issued on February 4, 2022.

In view of COVID-19, the number of persons to accompany a candidate for filing Nomination is restricted to two and the number of vehicles is also restricted to two. He added that candidates shall open separate bank accounts for incurring expenditure in the current General Elections.

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