Manipur: "Voting for the second stage is underway with 92 candidates in 22 voting constituencies "within the shred with 11.40 % voter turnout recorded till 9 am.

" The second stage has 22 constituencies, counting 11 out of the 19 saved seats for scheduled tribes."

The stakes for the Congress are higher than adversary Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the final and second phase of polling for 22 Assembly seats in Manipur on March 5.

92 candidates, counting two ladies, are within the shred for the second phase to be held over 22 constituencies.

The two ladies' candidates are CPI’s Y Romita from Kakching and SS Olish of BJP from Chandel constituency.

" Polling of the second stage is considered a litmus test for the previous Chief Minister and Congress leader Ibobi Singh, former deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, office-holder Minister Letpao Haokip (sports), Losii Dikho (public health engineering), Awangbow Newmai (forest) from Thoubal, Nungba, Tengnoupal, Mao and Tamei constituencies. "

Of the overall candidates, 22 are of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 18 of INC, 10 of Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Naga People’s Front (NPF), 11 of National People’s Party (NPP), two of Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), three of Republican Party of India-Athawale (RPI-A), one of Rashtriya Janhit Sangharsh Party (RJSP) and CPI, and 12 free candidates.

There is a total of 8,47,400 electors, are expected to exercise their franchise, among them 4,18,401 are males, 4,28,968 are females, and 31 are transgender.

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