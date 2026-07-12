Eleven from across Manipur join Congress, MPCC holds induction ceremony

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on July 12 inducted 11 new members from different Assembly constituencies into the Indian National Congress during a reception programme attended by senior party leaders, with the new entrants stating that they joined the party with the objective of contributing towards the restoration and development of Manipur.

The newly inducted members include Th Oxford Singh from Thongju, Longjam Suranjoy Singh from Keirao, Yengkhom Sanjeep Singh from Thangmeiband, Laishram Sashibhushan from Uripok, B Sarat Sharma and Th Brinda Devi from Yaiskul, Kh Devendro Singh and Kh Gambhir Singh from Sekmai, and Md Nasir Khan, M Anwar Hussain and Col Mohd Sahir Khan from Lilong.

The induction programme was presided over by MPCC president and former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, who welcomed the new members and said they had joined the Congress with conviction and a commitment to contribute towards rebuilding Manipur.

Among those inducted was former police officer Th Brinda Devi, who said she joined the Congress because she believed it was the only party capable of addressing the state's current challenges. She alleged that Manipur's economic condition had deteriorated, democratic institutions had weakened and unemployment had increased sharply.

Brinda said the state required committed leadership focused on public welfare and development. She also alleged that the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur, which began in 2023, had been prolonged due to the role of the government, claiming that the state government should take responsibility for the situation.

Brinda had contested the 2022 Manipur Assembly election from the Yaiskul constituency but was defeated by BJP candidate and current Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh.

Addressing the gathering, Ibobi Singh highlighted the historical role of the Congress in India's freedom movement, noting that several Congress leaders had been imprisoned during the struggle for independence. He said the party had continued to contribute to the country's development after independence in areas including science and technology and economic reforms, adding that this legacy had inspired many individuals to join the party.

He further stated that several more people were expected to join the Congress in the coming days and said the party would organise induction programmes in phases. He urged the newly inducted members to work with dedication for the welfare of the people and the state.

The reception programme was attended by Inner Manipur Lok Sabha MP Bimol Akoijam, senior Congress leader Gaikhangam, former Lok Sabha MP T Meinya, Congress MLAs Okram Surjakumar and Thokchom Lokeshwar, along with several former legislators and party functionaries.