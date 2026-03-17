Eleven Manipur state forest service officers promoted to Indian Forest Service

In a significant development for forest administration in Manipur, eleven officers from the State Forest Service of the state have been promoted to the prestigious Indian Forest Service.

The promotion was approved by the Union Public Service Commission under the provisions of the Indian Forest Service (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1966. The order was issued on March 16, 2026 by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, approving the Select List for the year 2023 for promotion from the Manipur State Forest Service to the Indian Forest Service cadre.

According to the order, the UPSC approved the select list under Sub-Regulation 3 of Regulation 7 of the IFS (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1966 to fill the promotion quota vacancies available in the Manipur cadre of the Indian Forest Service.

The officers included in the Select List 2023 are Dr. Leishangthem Jeeceelee, Napolean Rongmei, Waikhom Romabai, Laishram Gitla, S.L. Niangthianhoi, Mahamuda Begum, Elangbam Nirmala Chanu, Dr. Rebika Soibam Chanu, Chinpilhing Kipgen, D. John Sha and Vahneichong Singson.

The Indian Forest Service is one of the three All India Services in the country and plays a crucial role in the conservation and management of forests, wildlife and environmental resources.

The elevation of more officers from the state cadre into the national service is expected to strengthen forest governance and institutional capacity in Manipur.