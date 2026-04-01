Endangered Manipuri Subika art to be showcased in Washington DC

The endangered traditional art form of Manipur, Subika Art, rooted in the Meitei community, is set to gain international visibility with an upcoming exhibition in Washington, D.C.

According to a joint press release issued by The Kolorbox and the Advanced Research Consortium Library & Archives, the exhibition titled “The Revival of the Forgotten Art of Manipur: An Exhibition of Modern Subika Art” will be held from May 9 to May 19, 2026, at Gallery 16Ten.

The exhibition will feature over 20 works by artist Sapha Yumnam, an assistant professor at the Department of Fine Arts, Manipur University. Yumnam has been at the forefront of reviving and reinterpreting Subika art for contemporary audiences.

Subika is a rare manuscript painting tradition from Manipur, historically preserved in 18th and 19th-century manuscripts dealing with subjects such as astronomy, cosmology, divination, and ritual practices. These artworks were traditionally created on handmade paper and agarwood bark manuscripts, locally known as korbek or puya, and written in the old Meitei script.

The exhibition seeks to reintroduce Subika as a living cultural expression by blending traditional techniques with contemporary artistic approaches. Through modern interpretations, the artworks engage with indigenous mythology, cultural memory, and significant historical narratives of Manipur.

Yumnam has played a key role in this revival by transforming Subika from a manuscript-based practice into a contemporary art form. His work, including illustrated books on Manipuri mythology and folklore, reflects an evolving visual language while remaining anchored in its traditional roots.

The exhibition is curated by historian Wangam Somorjit, Director of ARCLA, which is also working on developing a digital repository of early Manipuri manuscripts, including Subika paintings, to enhance public access.

Somorjit noted that Subika art represents a layered cultural history shaped by cross-regional influences, adding that while only fragments survive today, they embody a complete visual language that continues to evolve.

Priyananda Soubam, co-founder of The Kolorbox, said the initiative aims to amplify artistic voices and bring lesser-known art forms like Subika into broader cultural conversations.

The exhibition marks a significant step in bringing global attention to a fading yet culturally rich artistic tradition from Northeast India.