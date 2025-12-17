ED raids Manipur premises of self-styled state council leaders in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 17 conducted searches at multiple locations in Manipur as part of a money laundering investigation into alleged illegal fund collection and activities linked to waging war against the Government of India, officials said.

According to the agency, at least five premises in Imphal were raided in connection with the case. The searches are linked to Yambem Biren, a self-styled chief minister of the so-called Manipur State Council, and Narengbam Samarjit, who described himself as the council’s external affairs and defence minister.

ED officials said the two are key figures of the Salai Group of companies and are accused of collecting over Rs 50 crore from the public through fraudulent investment schemes. The funds were allegedly used for activities amounting to sedition and waging war against the Indian state.

The case stems from a press conference held in London in 2019, during which Biren and Samarjit allegedly “declared the independence of Manipur from the Union of India.” The ED said this constituted a prejudicial act involving sedition, promotion of enmity and disharmony among groups, and actions against the sovereignty of the country.

The accused were earlier booked by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

As per the ED, Biren and Samarjit had initially set up the “Kadangband Swajaldhara Implementation Committee” in May 2003, which was later renamed Smart Society in August 2008. Subsequently, they established Salai Financial Service (SAFFINS), with its registered office located at Sagolband Tera Loukrakpam Leikai in Imphal.

The agency alleged that Smart Society functioned illegally as a non-banking financial company (NBFC), collecting deposits in cash from the public under the guise of membership fees and disbursing returns only in cash. The ED said the group promised exorbitant rates of interest to lure investors.

“An amount of Rs 57.36 crore was collected from gullible investors under various schemes and deposited into the personal bank accounts of the Salai Group of Companies, Smart Society and their directors,” the ED said in a statement.

The agency further claimed that the money constituted proceeds of crime and was utilised for activities related to sedition, promoting enmity, and waging war against the Government of India. Further investigation is underway.

