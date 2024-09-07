Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Saturday announced that the Gross Enrolment Ratio of girl students in higher education has increased in the state.

Dr. Saha said this while attending the Platinum Jubilee Programme at Ramkrishna Mahavidyalaya in Kailashahar of Unakoti Distritc.

During the event, Dr. Saha also inaugurated a photo exhibition and a blood donation camp, both celebrating the rich history of the institution.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Saha mentioned that the Maharajas of the Ramkrishna Mission Ashram had shared the ashram's history with him.

"I have been informed about the encroachment on the land belonging to the Mahavidyalaya. I assure you that no one will be allowed to take this land illegally. I will ensure it is freed from encroachment. Education and healthcare are priority sectors for us, and we will not compromise on these. Our government is committed to the state's development. We do not just speak; we act," he said.

Dr. Saha who is also education minister of Tripura, highlighted that from 2022, girl students in general degree colleges no longer have to pay fees, leading to an increase in the Gross Enrolment Ratio of girls in higher education across the state.

"We always promote the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, and in line with that, we have taken several initiatives, such as 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, the establishment of 'pink toilets,' and 50 per cent reservation for women in government stalls. We are dedicated to the welfare of women," he stated.

Dr. Saha further credited Prime Minister Modi for making the National Education Policy (NEP) a reality, which the state government has implemented in all colleges.

"Thanks to NEP, the next generation will benefit greatly. We have also introduced the 'Lakshya' scheme to help students prepare for competitive exams like the UPSC. The Dhamma Dipa University is set to open in Sabroom, and we are making progress on Techno India University and Aryavart International University. Additionally, we have Maharaja Bir Bikram University and Tripura Central University. Our aim is to transform Tripura into an educational hub in the Northeast. We now have dental and nursing colleges as well. It was not an easy task, and we faced many challenges, but we have succeeded," he concluded.