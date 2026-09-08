‘Ensure swift justice’: Manipur CM writes to Delhi CM over musician’s death

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has urged Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to ensure a swift, transparent and time-bound investigation into the alleged assault and subsequent death of Manipuri musician C. Vikram Singh in New Delhi.

In a letter to Gupta dated September 8, Khemchand said the 54-year-old musician, who belonged to the Meitei community, was allegedly assaulted in the early hours of September 7 outside his residence in Kilokari Village after he objected to disorderly conduct, shouting and public consumption of alcohol.

Singh later succumbed to injuries sustained in the alleged attack.

The Manipur chief minister said the incident had triggered widespread grief, anger and anxiety among people in the state and the wider Northeast diaspora.

He said any perception of laxity, bias or delay in delivering justice could further aggravate public unrest, particularly in view of concerns over the safety of people from the Northeast living in metropolitan cities.

Khemchand sought Gupta’s personal intervention to ensure that the investigation is conducted fairly and transparently under the direct supervision of senior police officials and completed within a stipulated timeframe.

He also urged the Delhi government to ensure that all perpetrators and conspirators are apprehended without delay and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The Manipur chief minister further suggested that, if circumstances warrant, the feasibility of transferring the case to an independent specialised agency such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should be explored to strengthen public confidence in the probe.

Khemchand also called for visible confidence-building and security measures in localities with significant populations of students and working professionals from Manipur and other Northeastern states.

“I trust that under your leadership, the Government of NCT of Delhi will act with utmost urgency to ensure that justice is rendered swiftly and decisively to the bereaved family,” Khemchand said in his letter.

The Delhi Police have arrested seven men and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the alleged assault, according to officials.