Updating about gradual normalization in Manipur after state was hit hard by communal tension, adviser (security) to Manipur Government, Kuldeep Singh said that authority concerned is putting all efforts to provide interrupted supply of all basic requirements in both hill and valley districts of Manipur.

Addressing media in a press conference held at chief minister's secretariat on May 16, Kuldeep Singh said that national highway number 2 was closed down in connection with present communal tension. But all basic requirements is transporting from national highway number 37 and it is being escorted by adequate security forces to reach safely.

Some group of people had a doubt that the things imported to Manipur would be made available only in valley districts. With this kind of wrong notion or belief, national highway number 2 was blocked. However authority concerned can ensure that all materials reached in the state will distribute in both hill and valley district. As such any people should stop creating disturbance in transporting items in this route, he appealed.

He informed that as many as 1674 LPG cylinders have been sent to Churachandpur from Sekmai Bottling plant under Imphal West in 10 trucks. The said items were transported with help of Assam Rifles, CRPF and BSF as drivers are unsafe to go there. Besides this arrangement has been taken up for importation of diesel and patrol by BSF in the district.

"Once confidence is being build up, drivers will start doing the transportation works like earlier. For this there is a need to bring peace and tranquility in the state at earliest," he stated.

He also informed that two days back, 20 trucks loaded with goods were transported. Out of it, 7 trucks was shared to Tamenglong district and remaining 13 reach to Imphal. On May 15, 21 trucks consisting of oil tankers and other goods items were reached to Imphal. Another 74 trucks will arrive Imphal today late evening or tomorrow early morning.

All these items that reached Imphal are not only meant for valley districts. These will again dispatch to other hill districts as well, he added.

He further said that to stop spreading of rumour, a toll free number was introduced under the banner "Rumour Free Manipur" and number is 9485280461. Anybody can dial this number to cross check any information whether it is correct or not.

Stating about unwanted incidents occured in last couple of days, he said that on May 15 at around 12.50 hours, a group of suspected militants numbering around 20-30 had vandalized one big resort and picnic spot at Kanglatongbi under Sekmai Police Station in Imphal West. CRPF rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information and save from further damage. On the same day at around 2 pm, one trailer truck was burnt down by suspected militants at Khongpu Village under Sekmai Police Station in Imphal West.

On May 15, some miscreants had chased three tribal people coming down from hill. As soon as the information received, with available security forces rushed to incident site. Two of them were run away towards Makhan Village and one was captured by miscreants. The captured person was later rescued by security personnel, he added.

He appealed to people of state to extend their cooperation in restoring peace in the state and to bridged the gap between two communities which was crack after crisis.