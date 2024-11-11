Violence continues to escalate in the peripheral areas of Imphal East district.

Since yesterday, November 10, suspected armed miscreants have been launching attacks from the hilltops towards the foothill regions.

Today, another attack occurred in the Yaingangpokpi area of Imphal East, resulting in injuries to two individuals.

According to sources, the incident took place while they were harvesting paddy near Yaingangpokpi when suspected armed miscreants opened fire around 9:20 a.m.

Both injured individuals received treatment at the Yaingangpokpi Primary Health Center (PHC). The whereabouts of three others who were working with them in the field remain unknown.



Also Read: Manipur: Armed militants launch multiple attacks on villages in Imphal East, target civilians

Armed militants launched a series of targeted attacks across Imphal East district early Sunday morning, intensifying violence in the region.

Militants attacked multiple villages, including Thamnapokpi, Yaingangpokpi, Sabungkhok and Sanasabi, firing on civilians from hilltops overlooking the valley.

The assault began around 9:30 a.m., with militants firing three rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) toward farmers working in paddy fields near Thamnapokpi. The explosions forced villagers to flee as a barrage of gunfire followed, resulting in an exchange between militants and a joint security team of the Maha Regiment, Border Security Force (BSF), and local police.

One personnel from the Maha Regiment sustained an arm injury while retaliating. The skirmish continued until afternoon when security forces managed to bring the situation under control.