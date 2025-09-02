Ex-ADC Forum Manipur urges state government to hold pending ADC elections without delay

A delegation of the Ex-Autonomous District Council (ADC) Members’ Forum of Manipur, led by Convenor RS Ngaranchui, met Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Tribal Affairs and Hills, Anurag Bajpai (IFS), on Tuesday September 2 to press for urgent action on long-pending ADC elections.

During the meeting, the delegation submitted a memorandum highlighting the adverse impacts of delayed polls in the hill districts. They pointed to the High Court’s recent directive mandating the state government to conduct overdue Panchayat elections within six months, stressing that a similar timeline was urgently needed for ADC elections. The memorandum noted that the absence of elected local bodies since the expiry of ADC terms in November 2020 has hindered development and weakened local governance in the tribal hill regions.

In response, ACS Bajpai acknowledged the concerns and assured the delegation that the government is positively considering steps to strengthen ADC functioning. He emphasized that the Tribal Affairs and Hills Department has prioritized education, health, connectivity, and livelihood generation in the hill districts.

Bajpai underlined that strengthening education is a top priority, with a goal to establish one Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in every tribal block. While EMRS Riha has been commissioned and EMRS Churachandpur is ready for launch, EMRS Chandel is expected to be completed by year-end. Proposals for six new EMRS projects are also being submitted to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The ACS reiterated the government’s commitment to expanding health infrastructure and ensuring availability of medical staff in remote and border villages. He highlighted the ongoing push to improve road connectivity under PMGSY and Inter Village Roads (IVRs) for economic growth in the hills.

On industry, Bajpai noted that 78% of Manipur’s land is forested and serves as a critical source of raw material. Plans are underway to establish industrial estates in uncovered hill districts such as Kangpokpi, Senapati, Tengnoupal, Kamjong, and Pherzawl. Industrial estates in Ukhrul and Chandel are nearly ready for inauguration, each equipped with common facility centers, high-end machinery, packaging units, and marketing outlets.

Bajpai also highlighted the role of Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs), largely managed by women self-help groups, in providing livelihood through value addition and marketing of forest produce.

On the long-pending demand for pensions to ex-ADC members, Bajpai informed that the issue is under active review. He also briefed the delegation on new initiatives for carbon trading projects, with village authorities from Noney district already participating.

Emphasizing the importance of peace and stability, Bajpai said a peaceful regime is essential for investment, industrial growth, and overall prosperity.

The Ex-ADC Forum expressed gratitude for the department’s inclusive and people-centric governance under Bajpai’s leadership, noting progress in clearing pending works and establishing transparent, accountable systems in the last five months.