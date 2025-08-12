Ex-CM Biren Singh backs call for deportation of illegal immigrants from Manipur

Identification and deportation of people who came from Myanmar and Bangladesh illegally is vital to ensure security and demographic balance in Manipur, former Chief Minister N, Biren Singh said.

He also thanked lone Rajya Sabha MP from Manipur, Leishemba Sanajaoba, for raising the issue in Parliament.

In a post on X on Monday evening, Singh said, "I thank Hon'ble MP @MaharajaManipur for boldly raising in Parliament the urgent need to detect, identify and deport illegal immigrants from Myanmar & Bangladesh, an issue vital to Manipur's identity, security and demographic balance."

Singh also said, "While other MPs have remained silent, you have spoken with courage and clarity, voicing our people's concerns without hesitation. This is not just an administrative necessity, but a matter of safeguarding the rights, culture, and future of the people of Manipur."

Singh's statement came after Sanajaoba told the House, "It will be very unfortunate for Manipur if the census is carried out before the detection, identification and deportation of illegal Myanmarese and Bangladeshi immigrants who have already settled in different parts of the state."

The MP said that the Ministry of Home Affairs had already asked states and union territories to identify and deport illegal Myanmarese and Bangladeshis within one month, effective from May 19, 2025.

But no concrete step from the state government was noticed till date, he alleged.

Sanajaoba also said, "Conducting a census before the illegal immigrants issue is settled will cause social unrest and will also lead to forfeiture of constitutional rights for the indigenous people of Manipur."

He also said that the census reports of 2001 and 2011 are very controversial due to an abnormal increase in population.

"And...in three sub-divisions of Senapati district, an extraordinary quantum jump of population of around 202.88 per cent was recorded between 2001 and 2011 census in the state," he added.