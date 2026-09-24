Ex-CM Biren Singh seeks verification of SoO cadres, statewide combing operations in Manipur

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on September 24 called for the identification and verification of cadres covered under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement and groups engaged in peace talks, besides a statewide combing operation to restore normalcy in the violence-hit state.

Singh made the remarks after meeting Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and said concrete steps were needed to address the prevailing situation.

Singh recalled his tenure as chief minister, saying there had been several positive developments across the state, including in the hill districts, before the violence that erupted on May 3, 2023.

He said the situation had gradually improved over the years through collective efforts, but he was later compelled to resign amid differences of opinion. President's Rule was subsequently imposed in the state in 2025.

"When the new government came, we had hope that normalcy would be established. But then, suddenly in February, a brawl between two individuals spiralled into clashes between two communities," Singh said.

The former chief minister said he had raised several issues during his meeting with the governor, including disarming armed groups and verifying cadres covered under the SoO pact and those involved in peace negotiations.

"I apprised him of the need for disarming miscreants, identification and verification of cadres in the Suspension of Operations pact and those in peace talks. The identification should be not of one community but all communities in the state," he said.

The SoO pact is a tripartite agreement involving the Centre, the Manipur government and several Kuki and Zomi militant groups.

Singh suggested that militants covered under the agreement be brought to government-designated camps and that their weapons be secured.

He also called for a similar verification process for around 1,400 cadres of the United National Liberation Front (P) and nearly 300 cadres of the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF).

"Non-SoO and non-peace-talks groups are illegal. A statewide mass combing operation should be conducted to flush all of them out either through arrests or other measures," Singh said.

Singh also urged the authorities to expedite the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and called for implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur.

The former chief minister said he had also discussed issues concerning illegal immigration, making the state drug-free and protecting the future of indigenous communities during his meeting with the governor.

"The governor was very concerned too," Singh said.