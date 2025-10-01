Ex-Manipur CM Biren Singh raises concerns over low bids for hill road projects

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh cautioned against compromising quality in hill road construction, citing unusually low bids for the widening of NH 102A Shangshak–Tengnoupal Road.

“Manipur’s hill roads demand quality investment, not contracts that compromise standards for the sake of low bidding,” Biren Singh said, highlighting the challenges of construction in hilly terrain, including difficult geography, heavy logistics, and unpredictable weather.

He pointed out that several Public Works Department (PWD) tenders for the project received bids far below both the market rate and official estimates. For instance, Package 1, estimated at ₹281.45 crore, saw the lowest bid at ₹175.34 crore — nearly 38 percent lower. Package 3, estimated at ₹429.94 crore, received a bid of ₹227.00 crore, 47 percent below the estimate. Other bids ranged between 33 and 43 percent lower than the official estimates.

“Such extreme underquoting raises genuine concerns about quality and transparency,” he said. Biren Singh urged the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to carefully evaluate the bids, conduct proper technical and financial scrutiny, and ensure that public funds are safeguarded.

He stressed that the focus should remain on delivering durable and safe infrastructure that genuinely benefits the people of Manipur.