Ex-Manipur CM Biren Singh slams PUCL report as biased and divisive

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has strongly criticised a report by Delhi-based non-profit organisation PUCL, which claims that the ethnic violence in the state was “orchestrated and not spontaneous.”

Singh said the report only deepens divisions, prolongs mistrust, and risks promoting misunderstandings at a time when the state needs healing and reconciliation.

Singh, who was Chief Minister during the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023 between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hill-based Kukis—which claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands—stressed that the PUCL report undermines efforts toward unity and peace.



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BJP Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba stated that “more than 3,000 FIRs” would be lodged against PUCL over its claims. Their reactions came following a legal notice threat from Imphal-based human rights organization Human Rights International Freedom (HRIF), which alleged that PUCL’s report titled ‘Independent People’s Tribunal on the Ongoing Ethnic Conflict in Manipur’ is “blatantly one-sided, replete with unverified facts, misinformation, and biased in favor of the Kuki community, while deliberately omitting and distorting the narrative and suffering of the Meitei community.”

HRIF further claimed that the report “contains unverified and inflammatory allegations without credible evidence” and that its selective reporting could exacerbate tensions, promote enmity between groups, and disrupt the fragile peace process in the state.

Singh lauded HRIF for taking the lead and expressed confidence that other organisations will also pursue legal action against PUCL for attempting to divide Manipur through its “obnoxious” report. He emphasised that at a time when the state requires unity, such publications are counterproductive and harmful.