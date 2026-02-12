Ex Manipur CM Biren Singh urges Rajnath Singh to halt ‘destruction’ of WWII-era Koirengei airfield

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has appealed to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to intervene and protect the historic Koirengei airfield, describing it as a priceless World War II heritage site whose continued alteration has caused public unease.

In a statement posted on social media, Singh said that between 2017 and 2025, during his tenure as Chief Minister, he had written multiple times to successive Defence Ministers seeking preservation of the airfield, one of the key Allied bases during World War II.

He noted that several rounds of discussions were also held between officials of the Defence Ministry and the Manipur government on the issue.

Expressing concern, Singh said it “pains” him to witness ongoing destruction and new construction at the site despite years of appeals and consultations. He added that the developments have led to significant discomfort among civilians.

Highlighting land allocations in the area, Singh stated that more than 300 acres had already been donated to the Assam Rifles and are currently occupied by IGAR (South), while over 100 acres have been allotted to the Border Security Force in close proximity to the Koirengei airfield.

Calling the site part of the nation’s shared heritage, Singh urged the Defence Minister to step in to safeguard it in the larger interest of both Manipur and the country.