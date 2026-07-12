Ex-Manipur CM Ibobi condemns Kanto Sabal arson, questions state government's authority amid fresh violence

Former Manipur Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Sunday,n July 12 strongly condemned the arson incident at Kanto Sabal in Imphal West district and questioned the functioning of the state government, alleging that it was operating under the "remote control" of the Central government.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan in Imphal, Ibobi described the burning of at least five houses at Kanto Sabal as a serious security lapse, particularly because the locality is situated close to the 57 Mountain Division and remains under heavy security deployment.

Calling the incident "deeply unfortunate", the former chief minister said the recurrence of violence despite the presence of security forces had raised several questions about the government's handling of the prolonged ethnic conflict in the state.

"People have been suffering for more than three years. Violence continues to erupt despite the deployment of security forces. How long will the people have to endure this situation, and why does the conflict continue?" he asked, while also questioning what he described as the Centre's "hidden agenda" in Manipur.

Referring to the Kanto Sabal incident, Ibobi said at least five houses were set on fire but alleged that the state government's response was limited to issuing a statement of condemnation. He criticised the silence of the state's leadership and questioned whether the Manipur government was functioning independently or under the direct control of New Delhi.

"The people of Manipur deserve assurance, accountability and decisive action from the government," he said.

The Congress veteran also alleged that democratic institutions had weakened under the BJP-led governments at both the Centre and in the state. He said the Congress had launched the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Imphal with the objective of safeguarding the Constitution and democratic values.

Claiming that democracy in Manipur was under strain, Ibobi pointed out that elections to grassroots local bodies had remained pending since 2022. He also alleged that elections to the Autonomous District Councils had not been conducted for two consecutive terms.

Expressing concern over the delay in local body polls, Ibobi said the approaching Assembly elections had led to apprehensions among the public about whether the government would conduct the state polls on schedule.

He asserted that the Congress remained committed to protecting Manipur's territorial and administrative integrity and urged voters to exercise their franchise wisely in the upcoming elections.

The remarks came a day after at least five houses belonging to members of the Meitei community were allegedly set ablaze at Kanto Sabal in Imphal West district during a protest march by members of the Kuki community from neighbouring Kangpokpi district. The incident triggered widespread criticism as it occurred in broad daylight in an area located close to an Army cantonment, raising questions over the security respons