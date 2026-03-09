Ex-Manipur CM praises Delhi Police action over assault on Northeastern residents in Saket; 4 juveniles held

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on March 9 appreciated the prompt response of the Delhi Police in registering a criminal case and extending support to the victims following the alleged racial harassment and assault of two individuals from Manipur and Assam near the Saket District Court Complex in the national capital.

All four accused, all juveniles, have been apprehended in connection with the attack on a Manipuri woman, police said.

Singh said the apprehension of the accused and the action taken by the police were positive steps and expressed hope that strict measures would be taken to ensure justice and prevent such incidents from recurring.

In a social media post, Singh said he appreciated the prompt action taken by the police after the incident was reported. “I appreciate the prompt response from the Delhi Police in registering a criminal case and extending support to the victims of the racial harassment and assault involving two individuals from Manipur and Assam near the Saket Court area in Delhi,” he said.

The incident reportedly took place on the evening of March 8 in Malviya Nagar, where a woman from Manipur and her transgender friend from Assam were walking in a park near the court complex.

According to preliminary accounts, a group of youths allegedly began passing racially derogatory remarks at them. When the woman objected, an argument broke out that reportedly escalated into a physical assault.

The victims alleged that the group punched them and struck them with belts while hurling abusive slurs. The woman sustained minor injuries and was later treated at Safdarjung Hospital, where she is currently stable, police said.

Following the incident, the Delhi Police registered a case, reviewed CCTV footage from the area, and deployed multiple teams to trace the suspects. All four accused, who are juveniles, have since been apprehended and further investigation is underway, officials said.