Ex-Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh takes charge of Cabinet Secretariat security wing

Senior IPS officer Rajiv Singh, on June 5, assumed charge as Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat, ending a three-year tenure in Manipur during one of the state's most turbulent periods marked by ethnic violence and deep divisions within the police force.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved the appointment of the 1993-batch IPS officer of the Tripura cadre last month. The post oversees the security wing of the Cabinet Secretariat and has administrative control over the Special Protection Group (SPG), which is responsible for the close security of the Prime Minister and eligible family members residing at the official residence.

Singh succeeded Parag Jain, chief of the Research and Analysis Wing, who had been holding additional charge of the post since November 2025.

His move to the Centre comes after leading the Manipur Police through a prolonged crisis triggered by ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities that erupted on May 3, 2023. The violence claimed more than 260 lives and displaced thousands.

Singh was sent to Manipur on June 1, 2023, when the state's 45,000-member police force was facing severe internal divisions. Personnel had largely regrouped along ethnic lines, with Meitei officers concentrated in the Imphal Valley and Kuki personnel moving to the hill districts. Nearly 1,200 police personnel were reported absent from duty during the unrest.

To address the situation, Singh introduced measures aimed at restoring the functioning of the force. More than 1,150 absent personnel were traced and allowed to resume duties from locations where they felt secure. He also organised a virtual passing-out parade for 304 newly recruited constables from both communities, enabling them to take their oath remotely before being posted in their respective areas.

During his tenure, Manipur Police also intensified action against the looting of armouries, strengthened vulnerable security posts, dismantled militant bunkers along sensitive areas and provided protection to farmers working in conflict-prone foothill regions.

Despite operating in a highly polarised environment, Singh received appreciation from political leaders and community representatives across ethnic lines.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, in a message on X, said he "sincerely appreciate[d] his dedicated service and significant contributions towards maintaining law and order and strengthening peace and stability in the state".

Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen praised Singh's "fair, impartial, and unbiased approach", adding that although the circumstances were difficult, he remained "fair and transparent throughout".

A senior Meitei community leader also acknowledged Singh's accessibility during the crisis, saying that while differences of opinion were inevitable, "your sincerity in striving to do what was best for the state was always evident".