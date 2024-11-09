Twelve leaders from different political parties, on November 8 joined the Manipur Congress party.

The leaders - two former MLAs, four former Chairmans of ADC Tamenglong and six social workers - were welcomed to the party by former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh at the Congress Bhavan, in Imphal.

Among those who joined the party were former MLAs Kh Loken Singh and Z Kikhonbou Newmai.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh on his official X handle said, “The politics of Manipur is changing. @INCIndia won both the Lok Sabha seats in the state in June 2024 and now the exodus into the Congress continues. This is perhaps one reason why the non-biological PM is refusing to visit Manipur.”

The leaders who joined the Manipur Congress are:

1. Dr. Kh. Loken Singh, Ex-MLA, Sagolband A/C, Former Senior Vice-President, JDU

2. Z. Kikhonbou Newmai, Ex-MLA, Tamei A/C, Former Vice-Chairman, HAC, National Secretary, NPP

3. Humaliabou, Former Chairman, ADC Tamenglong.

4. Ramwangdin Abonmai, Former Member, ADC Tamenglong.

5. MP. Guang, Former Member, ADC Tamenglong.

6. Tadinang Gangmei, Former Member, ADC Tamenglong.

7. Lavner Chawang, Social Worker.

8. Adam Thiumai, Social Worker.

9. Manassen Ohawang, Social Worker

10. Achapbou Newmal, Social Worker

11. John Charenamai, Social Worker

12. Ramtinele, Social Worker