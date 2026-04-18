Ex-Serviceman among two killed in suspected militant ambush in Manipur’s Ukhrul

An ex-serviceman of the Indian Army was among two people killed and at least two others critically injured in a suspected militant ambush in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Saturday, police said.

The attack occurred around 2:30 pm along the Imphal–Ukhrul road between Litan and TM Kasom under Litan police station limits.

According to police, unidentified armed militants opened fire on a convoy of four civilian vehicles travelling from Imphal towards Ukhrul and Kamjong districts.

The deceased ex-serviceman has been identified as SW Chinaoshang, a resident of Tashar village in Ukhrul district and a former member of the Naga Regiment. Another injured person, Yaruingam Vashum (42) from Kharasom CV village, later succumbed to bullet injuries at Ukhrul District Hospital.

Two other individuals sustained critical injuries and are currently undergoing treatment, officials said.

Police sources indicated that the convoy had been under security escort up to Litan, but proceeded without protection beyond that point, where the ambush took place. The attackers fled the scene after targeting the vehicles.

Security forces have since been deployed in the area, and a search operation is underway to track down those responsible.

The ambush follows a series of violent incidents in the same district. On Friday, gunfire broke out in Sinakeithei village between suspected armed Kuki village volunteers and Tangkhul Naga village volunteers.

One individual from the Kuki community sustained minor bullet injuries during retaliation by security forces.

The firing reportedly began around 12:30 pm and continued until 2 pm. Later that night, hostilities resumed around 10 pm and lasted until 2 am on Saturday, involving suspected armed Kuki militants and combined security forces, including personnel from the Manipur Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), and the Mahar Regiment.

Meanwhile, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), a civil body representing the Kuki-Zo community, issued a statement denying any involvement of its members in the TM Kasom ambush. “We categorically and unequivocally deny any involvement of Kuki-Zo individuals or groups in this unfortunate incident,” the statement said.

The attack comes a day after Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand visited Ukhrul district as part of his “Journey for Peace” initiative, during which he interacted with local residents, including members of Kuki villages, in an effort to ease tensions.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, primarily between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The prolonged unrest has claimed over 260 lives and displaced more than 60,000 people.

Earlier this month, on April 10, a BSF constable was killed by a stray bullet during a gunfight between village volunteers and suspected militants in Ukhrul district, underscoring the fragile security situation in the hill areas.

Authorities have appealed for calm while stepping up security measures to prevent further escalation.