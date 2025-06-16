A growing educational crisis is unfolding in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, where government job aspirants are losing out due to the unavailability of nearby examination centres.

Nearly 14 months into a violent ethnic conflict, candidates are being forced to travel hundreds of kilometres outside the state for exams like SSC, NDA, NEET, UPSC, and UGC-NTA, facing serious financial strain and academic disadvantage.

Although Imphal—home to the nearest exam centre—is only 62 kilometres away, the route remains largely inaccessible due to security concerns and travel restrictions. As a result, students are now compelled to journey to distant cities such as Aizawl, Guwahati, and Agartala, often enduring exhausting road conditions and steep travel costs.

Many have reported missing crucial exams because the cost and logistics of long-distance travel were simply unaffordable. For those who managed to make the trip, the challenges didn’t end with reaching the exam hall.

Unfamiliar test environments, lack of local accommodation, and the sheer physical and mental fatigue from travel have all taken a toll on performance.

Coaching institutes and student welfare groups have stepped in to provide some relief, offering logistical support and morale boosts. However, these efforts remain limited in the face of systemic access issues.

Educators and student leaders warn that unless urgent steps are taken, including the establishment of a permanent examination centre in Churachandpur, an entire generation of students from the conflict zone could be permanently sidelined from national-level opportunities.

Advocacy groups continue to push for decentralised exam infrastructure, arguing that equitable access is no longer just a convenience—it’s a necessity.