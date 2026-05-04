Experts' panel mooted to examine NRC roadmap in Manipur

A proposal to constitute a panel of experts to study options for updating or freshly implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur was put forward by demographer RK Narendra Singh at an academic programme on Monday.

The suggestion came during a one-day intellectual exchange at Manipur University, organised jointly by All Manipur Students’ Union and Manipur University Students’ Union. The event focused on “Updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC): Collective Mobilisation and Demographic Governance in Manipur”.

Addressing participants as a resource person, Singh said concerns over illegal immigration in the state were visible, pointing to instances of demographic imbalance and rapid expansion of settlements in certain areas. He argued that either updating the NRC or initiating a fresh exercise was crucial in view of long-term implications for the state.

Referring to the Centre’s plan to conduct the Census in 2027, Singh described the exercise as essential for policymaking, welfare programmes and delimitation, while noting that census data alone would not suffice for carrying out an NRC exercise. He stressed the need for a dedicated panel to examine available records and determine whether the NRC should be updated from the 1951 register or conducted anew.

Singh also called for strengthening the Manipur State Population Commission and making it fully functional to address demographic challenges at what he described as a critical juncture.

Speaking at the programme, Bruce Pebam said the students’ body had consistently raised concerns over illegal immigration and organised periodic movements on the issue. He added that the discussion aimed to chart a future course of action regarding NRC implementation, a demand widely supported by indigenous communities.

The event drew participation from academics, students and members of the media. Calls for updating the NRC ahead of the next Census have intensified in the state, with a series of protests and campaigns being organised in recent months.