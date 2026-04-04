Explosion at Manipur University damages teachers’ quarters gate, no casualties reported

An explosion occurred at the Manipur University campus on Saturday, April 4 evening, damaging property but causing no casualties, officials said.



The blast took place at around 7:15 pm at the gate of Teachers’ Quarter No. 8 (Type-5). The impact partially destroyed the gate, with splinters from the explosion found scattered in the surrounding area.



Despite the intensity of the blast, no injuries or loss of life were reported.



Following the incident, the main gate of the university was closed for nearly an hour as a precautionary measure while security forces carried out checks across the campus.



Personnel from Singjamei Police Station, along with the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Imphal West, reached the site shortly after the explosion. A forensic science team also conducted spot verification and collected evidence.



Authorities have initiated an investigation to ascertain the nature and cause of the blast. Further details are awaited.