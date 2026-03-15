Explosives cache unearthed in Manipur's Churachandpur; 7 foot rocket, mortar bomb among arms seized

Security forces in Manipur recovered a cache of arms and explosive materials from the Old Nabil area, located east of Thangjing Top under Henglep Police Station in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Saturday, March 14.

According to official sources, the recovery included a country-made rocket measuring approximately seven feet in length and suspected to contain nearly 60 kilograms of explosive material, raising concerns about its potential destructive capability. The operation also led to the seizure of a country-made single-barrel firearm, seven empty 7.62 mm cartridge cases, four magazines, a mortar bomb, and an improvised mortar device locally known as a “pumpi.”

Security officials indicated that the discovery was made during an ongoing search and area domination exercise carried out in vulnerable and fringe areas across the state as part of intensified counter-insurgency measures.

Authorities stated that security forces have stepped up surveillance and combing operations in both hill and valley districts of Manipur to ensure stability and prevent any resurgence of militant activity. As part of these measures, a total of 115 Nakas and checkpoints have been set up across various districts, covering strategic locations in both hill and valley regions. However, officials confirmed that no individuals were detained during these operations.

Meanwhile, efforts are also being made to ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential commodities across the state. Security forces facilitated the movement of 271 vehicles carrying essential goods along National Highway-37, one of the key lifelines connecting Manipur with the rest of the country.

Officials added that strict security protocols have been implemented at vulnerable points along the highway. Security convoys are being deployed in sensitive stretches to guarantee the safe and unhindered movement of vehicles transporting essential supplies.