Extend trust-building drive to NH-2 for free movement and reconciliation: Senior Manipur Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh

Senior Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh on April 4, said Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh should also be able to travel along National Highway-2, similar to his ongoing road visit to Manipur's Jiribam via NH-37.

The statement came in response to a media query on whether the Chief Minister’s visit to Jiribam was part of election campaigning in Assam apart from the ongoing peace-building process.

Speaking at a press conference at Congress Bhavan, the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president said that while the Chief Minister’s road journey to Jiribam is a positive step towards peace-building, it would be more meaningful if he could also travel the Imphal–Dimapur route.

“I appreciate that he could travel to Jiribam by road. But all national highways in Manipur should be free for movement. He should also be able to travel on the Imphal-Dimapur road like he travelled Imphal-Jiribam,” Ibobi said.

He stressed that ensuring free movement on all highways is essential for restoring normalcy and public confidence in the state.

Responding to the same query, Ibobi added that there is nothing wrong in participating in election campaigns, noting that Congress leaders have also taken part in such activities.