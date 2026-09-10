Extortionist arrested with pistol, cash and walkie-talkie along NH-37 in Manipur's Noney

A team of A/66 CRPF arrested an alleged extortionist while he was reportedly collecting money from transport vehicles along National Highway 37 in Noney district on September 9.

The accused has been identified as Shimreingam Shimray (30), son of late Joshep Shimray of Mapum village in Ukhrul district. He was reportedly caught while allegedly carrying out extortion activities along the stretch near Chainage No. 111, close to Rengpang Market/Milestone No. 117 on NH-37.

During the operation, security personnel recovered a .32-calibre pistol with a magazine and six live rounds from his possession.

The team also seized Rs 33,300 in cash and one walkie-talkie set, which were reportedly being carried by the accused.

The apprehension comes amid security operations against alleged extortion activities targeting transporters and vehicles along the highway. Further investigation is expected to ascertain the extent of the accused’s involvement and whether he was linked to any wider extortion network.