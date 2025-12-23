Extortionist linked to RPF/PLA arrested, Manipur police tighten security at petrol pumps amid threats

Security forces on Monday, December 22 arrested an active cadre associated with the RPF/PLA on charges of extortion, during an operation in Imphal West district of Manipur. The accused has been identified as Nongmaithem Narendra Meitei alias Banner (50), a resident of Kumbi Makha Leikai, presently residing at Kwakeithel Mayaikoibi Mamang Leikai under Lamphel Police Station.

The arrest was carried out from his residence on December 22, 2025. During the operation, security personnel recovered two mobile phones with two SIM cards and an Aadhaar card from his possession. The seized items have been taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, in response to recent incidents of extortion targeting petroleum retail outlets, a high-level review meeting was held at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) on Monday. The meeting was chaired by the Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) and attended by Superintendents of Police from concerned districts, along with representatives of the Petroleum Dealers Association, Manipur.

During the meeting, the existing security arrangements for retail outlets were reviewed in detail. The Manipur Police assured stakeholders that security measures for petroleum retail outlets would be further strengthened. The department announced that additional steps, including the vetting of all employees working at retail outlets, would be undertaken.

To enhance on-ground security, mobile police teams will be deployed at strategic locations to ensure the safety of petroleum outlets across the state. The police also stated that anti-extortion mechanisms would be intensified to effectively counter threats and illegal demands targeting petrol pumps and associated businesses.

In recent days, Manipur Police have already arrested two individuals in connection with extortion activities involving petrol pumps. Further investigation is currently underway to identify and apprehend other persons involved in such unlawful activities.