‘Extraordinary courage, valour’: Manipur CM hails pilot Smit Machchhar after flydubai incident

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on October 1 praised Indian pilot Smit Machchhar for his alleged role in preventing a major tragedy aboard a flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Singh said Machchhar displayed exceptional courage while dealing with what was described as an attempt by his co-pilot to crash the aircraft, putting his own life at risk to protect passengers.

“Captain Smit Machchhar has displayed extraordinary courage, valour and selflessness in the face of grave danger,” Singh said in a social media post.

The chief minister said Machchhar’s actions reflected “the spirit of service and sacrifice” and expressed gratitude for his efforts.

“The entire nation stands with him in gratitude and prayers. 140 crore Indians salute Captain Smit Machchhar and pray for his speedy recovery and well-being,” he said.

Flight FZ1073, operated by flydubai, issued emergency signals on Wednesday while flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The aircraft reportedly descended more than 17,000 feet from an altitude of around 34,000 feet before being diverted to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

Videos circulating on social media showed the pilot inside the aircraft wearing an oxygen mask and covered in blood. He was seen lying on his back in the galley.

Singh also wished Machchhar a speedy recovery and said his “indomitable spirit” would continue to inspire the nation.