Sheikh Noorul Hassan, the National People's Party (NPP) MLA and National Secretary for Political Affairs, expressed strong criticism of Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh and his administration for failing to restore peace and stability in the state.

In a statement, Hassan referenced a letter from NPP's national president, Conrad K Sangma, highlighting the severe deterioration of law and order under the current leadership.

"The current state government, led by CM N Biren Singh, has been unsuccessful in re-establishing peace and normalcy, resulting in widespread disorder," Hassan remarked. He emphasized that the persistent violence and conflict over the past 18 months have severely eroded public trust. "The general public, who are now questioning us on our support for the BJP-led government, have lost faith," he added.

Hassan confirmed that, after assessing the law and order situation and recognizing public sentiment, the NPP decided to withdraw support from the state government. He stated that the move was aligned with the public's demands and not an independent decision by the party. "As part of the NDA, we felt compelled to act in response to the wishes of the people and the prevailing circumstances," Hassan concluded.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party (NPP) has withdrawn its support from the BJP-led government in Manipur, citing dissatisfaction with the handling of the state's ongoing ethnic violence and deteriorating law and order situation.

In an official communication addressed to BJP national president JP Nadda, Conrad Sangma, who is also the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, announced his party's decision to pull out its seven MLAs from the coalition. The letter expressed "deep concern" over the failure of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s government to restore normalcy amidst the ongoing crisis.

"The situation in Manipur has spiralled out of control, with innocent lives lost and communities suffering. We strongly believe that the current leadership has failed to address these critical issues," the letter stated.