Based on complaints of suspected fake doctors working in Kakching district, a joint team of Chief Medical Officer, Kakching, and Kakching Police led by A. Romendro Singh, Addl. SP. CPCR, raided a clinic being run by a couple claiming to be doctors in Sora Bazar on September 22.

Notably, one individual identified as N Nandakumar Singh along with his wife Bijayanti Devi was running a clinic by the name of Jahuda Modern Clinic and Jahuda Ladies Women Clinic with some prescription pads carrying the first name while some carrying others.

Upon inspection of prescription papers, it was found that N Nandakumar had declared himself a Medicine degree holder while Bijayanti Devi was claiming to be a nursing assistant and an Obstetrician and gynaecologist in 2 different sets of prescriptions.

Meanwhile, N Nandakumar had 2 different registration numbers (3394/3994) registered at the West Bengal Medical Council dated 1997 and his wife Bijayanti had a registration no 3815 registered with the Assam council, however, they failed to produce any document to prove that such registration was genuine.

Also, upon spot examination, it was found that they were practising unsafe Medical Termination of Pregnancy with unsafe unsterilized instrument sets, which they also admitted to.

A few MR Syringes and a Copper T were found corroborating the same. They also have a makeshift bed with a broken IV stand which presumably is the bed for conducting unsafe abortions.

Also they were prescribing drugs and medicines without appropriate knowledge about names, indications, dose timings and side effects.

From the spot, the Health team seized different allopathic and homoeopathic medications along with unsterilized surgical instruments. These medicines were stocked and dispensed from an open counter without any valid licence from the State Regulatory body.

They had a receipt book in the name of BCH Pharmacy claiming it to be a registered pharmacy but without any licence number or GST number which is required and mandatory nowadays.

On countering N Nandakumar regarding his qualification and degree, he claimed to have studied at one institute called as Indian Board of Alternative Medicine located at 80 Chowranghee Lane in Kolkota.

The above-mentioned institute has been included in the list of fake universities operating out of Kolkota and different parts of India a few years back.

It was also known that the degree he obtained was from a fake university and that he received a written communication about the same a few years back. On the other hand, his wife could not inform where she got her degrees and exactly what degree she has and whether she is a Gynaecologist or nursing professional.

Also from his possession, we could find different seals identifying him as a medical practitioner and one identifying him as a medical officer of Kakching.

The two persons were arrested and handed over to Kakching police for Legal action under relevant sections of the law.