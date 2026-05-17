Families of Kuki-Zo detainees seek release of 14 villagers in Manipur
Families of 14 Kuki-Zo villagers detained in Manipur have appealed for their immediate release, saying they are innocent civilians. The plea comes amid continuing ethnic tensions and wider demands over civilians held during security operations.
- Relatives said 13 detainees are from Taphou Kuki and one Hengbung
- Families said they spoke from anguish, not politics or hostility
- The statement warned detainees may face ill health, trauma and distress
Families of 14 detained Kuki-Zo villagers from Manipur have appealed for the immediate release of their relatives, alleging that those in custody are innocent civilians with no connection to violence or armed activity in the region.
The appeal was issued by family members of 13 residents from Taphou Kuki village and one resident from Hengbung village, who have reportedly remained in custody since May 13.
In a signed public statement, the families said they were speaking “not with the language of politics, conflict or adversaries, but with the raw, heartfelt cry of mothers, fathers, wives and children.”
They alleged that the detainees had no involvement in activism or the wider ethnic conflict and urged authorities to ensure their safe return.
“Many may be suffering from failing health, psychological trauma, and severe distress,” the statement said, adding that every passing hour was causing “profound, agonising torment” for the families.
The appeal also referred to the long-standing relationship between Taphou Kuki, Hengbung and Naga communities in Senapati district, stating that the villages had shared “a beautiful, unbroken history of peace, mutual respect and brotherhood” for generations.
The families further claimed that the detained villagers were “not activists or combatants” and had “absolutely nothing to do with the wider conflict or political storms surrounding us.”
Calling for compassion and understanding, the signatories said they were appealing “with folded hands” for the release of their relatives and expressed hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region.
The statement comes amid continuing ethnic tensions in Manipur and growing demands from several tribal and civil society organisations seeking the release of Kuki-Zo civilians allegedly detained during ongoing security operations.
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