The families of two Manipur students, Linthoingambi Hijam and Phijam Hemanjit Singh, who were allegedly abducted and murdered last year, have submitted a memorandum to Governor Anusuiya Uikey. The petition, presented on July 15, calls for the recovery of the students' remains or information about their whereabouts.

Accompanied by former MLA Akoijam Mirabai Devi, the families met with the governor at Raj Bhavan to press for action in the case. Mirabai expressed disappointment with the government's handling of the investigation, noting that despite CBI arrests and charge sheets, the victims' bodies have not been recovered nearly a year after the incident.

The families are urging authorities to locate the remains before the one-year mark of the disappearance, allowing for proper last rites to be performed. They also seek information on the progress of the investigation and demand stringent punishment for the accused currently in CBI custody.

Governor Uikey assured the families that steps are being taken to deliver justice. She contacted the Director General of Police during the meeting, requesting further efforts to locate the remains and coordinate with the CBI. The governor also promised to arrange a meeting between the families and Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh.

This case, which gained national attention after a video of the students went viral last year, occurred during the peak of ethnic clashes in Manipur.