Families of missing persons in Manipur seek justice, urge authorities to trace loved ones

Families of people who went missing during the ethnic violence in Manipur on May 2, appealed to authorities to intensify efforts to trace their loved ones, saying justice and dignity can only be ensured when the missing are found.

Addressing a press conference at the Manipur Press Club, family members of the missing said the pain of uncertainty has continued for nearly three years since the conflict erupted on May 3, 2023.

Atom Kabita, wife of missing person Atom Samarendra, said the approaching anniversary of the violence has brought back painful memories for families still searching for answers.

She said more than 30 people remain untraced since the outbreak of the conflict, with many reportedly disappearing while trying to return home, search for safety, or escape violence.

Kabita said families of the missing continue to live in uncertainty, not knowing whether their loved ones are alive or what happened to them.

“For families, not knowing is the deepest form of suffering. We cannot mourn, and we cannot move forward,” she said.

She also stated that the families have approached police, government authorities, and legal institutions seeking action. FIRs have been registered, and complaints were also submitted before the Manipur Human Rights Commission, but they alleged that no significant progress has been made so far.

The families expressed gratitude to lawyers and human rights activists who have supported their cause and pursued the matter before the High Court on a pro bono basis.

Appealing to the authorities and society, Kabita said the missing persons are not just numbers but family members whose absence continues to cause immense pain.

She urged authorities to ensure truth, justice, and dignity for the missing and their families, adding that their struggle will continue until their loved ones are found.