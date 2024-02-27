Hijam Kulajit, father of Luwangbi Linthoingambi Hijam who was tragically murdered during the ongoing unrest by armed miscreants, has urged the state government to expedite the recovery of his daughter's body.

Luwangbi Linthoingambi Hijam, 17 has been gone missing along with her friend Phijam Hemanjit, 20 years on July 6 when the present crisis was at its peak.

After more than two months, disturbing photos showing their lifeless bodies killed in a cold-blooded manner emerged on social media.

Following the viral photos, the main accused who is allegedly involved in the case the arrested. But their dead bodies are unable to trace it to date.

Addressing the media in a press conference held today at his residence, Hijam Kulajit said that the state government have already announced that the main accused who killed her daughter has been arrested.

Along with this, a chargesheet was also submitted. But unfortunately, the authorities were unable to trace the dead body of his daughter to date which is very unfortunate.



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Kulajit has been passionately waiting for his demand for retrieval of the dead body of his daughter. However the state government has been unable to fulfil the demand to date. As Kulajit lost his patience, he broke his silence and urged the state government to discuss finding the dead body of his daughter in the upcoming Manipur Legislative Assembly session which is going to start from tomorrow.

“I have submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, governor Anusuiya Uikey to find out the dead body of my daughter. Despite their assurance, the dead body of my daughter is still not found which has resulted in hindrance in performing the last rite. It is really painful to keep the last rite on hold because of not getting the dead body,” he asserted while urging the state government to successfully retrieve the dead body of his daughter.

He questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence over the brutal killing of her daughter.



“PM’s stand on Beti Bachao Beti Padrao is very much contradictory with his action observing his silence over the murder of my daughter”, he said.

It may be mentioned that as many as five people were arrested in connection with the allegedly brutal murder of the above two students.

The ongoing investigation so far has revealed that the boy, Phijam Hemanjit Singh (20) of Takyel and girl Luwangbi Linthoingambi Hijam (17) of Tera, were allegedly abducted by armed miscreats in Laimaton on July 6.