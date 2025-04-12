In a coordinated operation on April 11, 2025, Manipur Police and security forces arrested seven active cadres affiliated with various proscribed outfits including PREPAK(Pro), KCP (Noyon), KYKL, KYKL(SOREPA), and KCP(PWG) across Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, and Kangpokpi districts.

Key Arrests Include:-

Angom Surjit Singh (34) of PREPAK(Pro) from Phayeng Sabal Leikai, Imphal West.

Huidrom Sunder Singh (39) of KCP(Noyon) from Checkon, Imphal East — involved in arms transport and extortion.

Leichombam Pakpi Devi (37) of KYKL(SOREPA) from Leimaram — active in extortion and recruitment.



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Moirangthem Suranjoy Meitei (31) of KYKL from Lamlong Bazar, Imphal East.

Mangsidam Wanglen Singh (22) of KCP(PWG) from Lei Ingkhol — caught with 9 demand letters.

Md. Ashadon (22) of KCP(PWG) from Urup Awang Leikai.

Hensonpiek Vaiphei (23) — nabbed while extorting a truck driver on NH-2 near Kangpokpi.

Seized items include multiple mobile phones, demand letters, and personal items. Authorities confirmed all suspects were engaged in extortion, arms movement, or cadre recruitment.

Officials praised the swift and targeted action, reaffirming their commitment to neutralizing insurgent threats and restoring peace in the region.