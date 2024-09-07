An FIR has been lodged against Ginza Vualzong, Media and Publicity Secretary of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), at the Imphal Police Station under multiple sections of the BNS Act. The complaint, registered on September 4, 2024, accuses Vualzong of serious offenses related to the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

According to the FIR, Vualzong is alleged to have incited violence and unrest between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The complaint highlights Vualzong's role in disseminating provocative statements and materials, including social media posts allegedly urging violence against the Meitei community. The FIR also includes allegations of Vualzong's involvement in obtaining foreign funding to support the ITLF’s activities.

The complaint cites various illegal acts under Sections 3(5), 3(6), 46, 49, 61, and others, detailing that Vualzong’s actions have allegedly contributed to the escalation of violence that began on May 3, 2023. It also mentions evidence of sophisticated weaponry and drone technology allegedly used by ITLF, funded by foreign sources.

In response to the allegations, Vualzong has denied any wrongdoing. Speaking to India Today NE, he claimed, "There is a conflict between the Meitei and the Kuki-Zo. During such times, each side tries its best to inflict harm on the other. I have received two FIRs from the Meiteis, and none of the accusations against me are true. It’s a wartime scenario, and our adversaries are doing their best to undermine me. I am consulting with my lawyer to address this matter legally."