FIR filed against Manipur BJP MLA L Susindro Meitei over alleged demolition of school building

The Manipur Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator L Susindro Meitei in connection with the alleged demolition of an under-construction school building in Imphal East district.

The FIR was lodged at Porompat police station following a complaint filed by Konsam Santosh Meitei, a resident of Khurai Konsam Leikai and site supervisor with ATW (India) Pvt Ltd. The complaint relates to the alleged demolition of a newly sanctioned building at Khurai Heikrumakhong Junior High School.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred at around 2 pm on January 18, when the under-construction school structure was allegedly demolished using an excavator. The complainant alleged that the demolition was carried out on the instructions and with the involvement of the sitting BJP MLA.

The FIR further noted that “the MLA himself has claimed through local papers and social media that he himself instructed/ordered demolition of the structures,” lending weight to the allegations made in the complaint.

Santosh stated that the construction work was being undertaken under funding from the North Eastern Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) of the North Eastern Council (NEC) and was being executed by the Education Engineering Wing of the Government of Manipur. He maintained that the site had been duly allotted by the competent authorities and that construction commenced only after verification of the site and approval of drawings by the engineering wing.

“The site selection and execution of the work was started recently as per verification and approved drawing,” the FIR said.

The complainant further alleged that the MLA had earlier warned him to stop the construction, claiming that the site was unsuitable. He also alleged that the legislator had cautioned that the structure would be demolished if work continued at the site.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 329(3), 329(4), 324(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act, 1984.

Attempts to contact L Susindro Meitei for his version were unsuccessful. However, a person close to the legislator told the media that the MLA is currently in the national capital.

Police officials said that further investigation into the matter is underway and that all aspects of the case will be examined as per law.