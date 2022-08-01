A major fire burned down the Crime Investigation Department (CID) office in Manipur capital Imphal. The office is located in the heart of the city.

According to sources, the incident took place around 2.30 am and was reported to the Manipur Fire Services. The fire that broke out at 1.43 AM, is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

Talking to IndiaTodayNE, the SP of CID RK. Manbindu said that the fire broke out "may be due to an electric short circuit as the incident took place in the early morning and it is a high-security alert zone."

“We are looking through the documents that were left after many significant documents linked to numerous crimes were destroyed by the fire”, he added.

Firefighters and fire tenders are still working to douse the flames.