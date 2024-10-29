Manipur's Tamenglong District Magistrate, Dr L. Angshim Dangshawa prohibited the use of crackers and firecrackers across the district during Diwali, in view of the volatile law and order situation in the state.

This comes after Tamenglong Superintendent of Police (SP) proposed a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers during the approaching festival.

In an official order directed to the public in general, the District Magistrate of Tamenglong noted that most regions of Manipur have been designated as "disturbed areas," where there is a possibility that crackers and fireworks could be misused to cause panic and chaos among the public or to divert security forces and create situations that could injure people.

"Whereas, it is noted that most parts of the State of Manipur has been notified as a Disturbed Area. Therefore, in view of the prevailing armed insurgency in the State, there is possibility of misuse of crackers and/or fireworks by various vested interests with a view to cause annoyance or panic or confusion amongst the public, or even to divert security forces as a result of such mischief or confusion with a view to cause injury or loss of lives and property elsewhere," the order read.

Reiterating that misuse of crackers is most likely to result in a "serious breach of peace, disturbances to public tranquility, and danger to human lives and property," the magistrate stated that prohibiting them will help prevent untoward incidents.

The order stated that proceedings in the matter would be taken under section 163 of BNSS (The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023), citing a situation of emergency. "...since the celebration of Diwali festival is expected to start from 31st October, 2024, and today being the 29th of October, 2024, it is not possible to identify all persons who are likely to cause such mischief or misuse of crackers and / or fireworks within the short time available; and therefore there is emergency, and I consider this a fit case for taking up proceedings under section 163 of BNSS (The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023)," the order read.

The District Magistrate directed that "no person, persons or entity, firm by whatever name known, shall engage in possession and sale of crackers and fireworks without a valid license under section 84 of the Explosives Rules, 2008."

Furthermore, the Tamenglong SP was informed that no temporary license for possession and sale of crackers and fireworks has been issued in connection with the approaching festival.

"Any case of possession and sale of such items are in violation of the Explosives Act, 1884. Action as per law be taken against such violators," the order cited.