First Bishnupur District Olympic Games open in Manipur with cultural showcase, focus on grassroots sports

The first Bishnupur District Olympic Games commenced on Wednesday, July 8 at the DSA Ground in Bishnupur under the theme, "One District, One Spirit, Khello Bishnupur," marking a major initiative to promote grassroots sports and identify emerging talent in the district.

The inaugural event is being jointly organised by the Bishnupur District Olympic Association and the district administration. The ceremony was attended by several eminent sportspersons and all MLAs representing the six Assembly constituencies of Bishnupur district.

The Olympic flame, symbolising unity, hope and sportsmanship, was lit by Asian Games medallist and Arjuna Awardee Naorem Roshibina Devi, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Laisharam Monika Devi, and Indian Super League footballers from the district—Moirangthem Thoiba Singh, Moirangthem Givson Singh, Moirangthem Dhiraj Singh and Kumam Udanta Singh.

Manipur Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Govindas Konthoujam, who attended the programme as the chief guest, hoisted the Games flag and took the salute from 16 participating contingents representing Athletics, Table Tennis, Badminton, Boxing, Wushu, Football, Wrestling, Kabaddi, Jeet Kune Do, Kho Kho, Weightlifting, Rowing, Canoeing and Kayaking, Volleyball, Gymnastics and Sepak Takraw.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said the Games, which will continue until July 12, provide a meaningful platform to channel the energy of young people towards discipline, excellence and positive development.

Highlighting Manipur's sporting achievements, Konthoujam said the state has produced 19 Olympians along with several medal winners at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, reinforcing its reputation as India's sporting powerhouse.

Referring to India's aspirations to host the Youth Olympic Games and the Olympic Games in the future, he said district-level sporting competitions play a vital role in identifying talented athletes from across the state and preparing them for national and international competitions.

The minister also said sports transcend barriers of race, caste, creed and religion by promoting unity, mutual respect and healthy competition. He noted that sporting activities have the potential to foster harmony and contribute to building a stronger and more inclusive society.

Bishnupur District Commissioner Pooja Elangbam expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their support in turning the vision of organising the district's first Olympic Games into reality.

The inaugural ceremony featured colourful cultural performances, including Thougal Jagoi, Pung Cholom and Dhol Dholok, showcasing Manipur's rich cultural heritage. The opening day of the Games also featured an exciting football match, setting the stage for the multi-disciplinary sporting event scheduled to conclude on July 12.