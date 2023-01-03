Setting the target to make Manipur one of self-reliant state in fish production, directorate of Fisheries had organised first ever fish fair on Emoinu Eratpa Numit, a ritual ceremony of Meitei community in which fish are offered to Goddess Imoinu Ahongbi, goddess of wealth and prosperity on January 3.

The fair was named as Emoinu Fish Festival and held at Hapta Kangjeibung, Imphal East organised by department of Fishery. It was participated by fish farmers from various districts of Manipur. As many as 90 fish stalls were opened selling varieties of fish including local or indigenous fishes.

Addressing the function as chief guest, minister of Fisheries, Heikham Dingo said that the state government has been conducting annual fish fair once in year since 1979 to encourage fish farmers of the state. The fair is being held one day before Ningol Chakouba Festivals, a traditional festival of Meitei.

With the advent of this present BJP government, special focus has been made to make Manipur a self-sustainable state in fish production. Under this vision, various steps have been taken up to achieve the vision. As a part of it fish fair will also be held every year on Emoinu Eratpa Numit, he informed while stating that this festival is to encourage fish farmers of the state to produce more fish and can make available fish at affordable rate.

He said that though fish is staple food of Manipur but the state unable to meet the demand which has resulted to imported ice-packed fish from outside the state. Import of fish not only drained state's money but also created many health issues.

There is a great improvement in fish production. Under various scheme like Loktak Livelihood Mission, RKBY, Blue Revolution etc the state is trying very hard to meet the demand of fish in the state, he added and informed that even in today's fish fair, the state government had targeted to produce 50,000 kg of fishes.

It may be mentioned that the state government had already announced the price of various fishes. They are Catla with less than 2 kg will be sold at Rs 210, but if it is 2 kg and above, it will cost Rs 270 and Rs 350 for 5 kg and above. Sareng (Wallago attu) costs Rs 1200 per kilogram.Rs 450 for Pengba/Khabak (below 300 gm and Rs 550 for above 300 gm), Porom (Murrel) – Rs 350 per kg, Ukabi (Anabas) – Rs 350 per kg, Tunghanbi (Tilapia) – Rs 150 per kg. Ngaton – Rs 450 per kg.

This time, only 2,000 kg of Sareng and over 50,000 kg of fish will be available.