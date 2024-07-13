Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, on July 13, welcomed the arrival of the state's first rice rake at Khongsang Railway Station, marking a significant milestone in the region's food security efforts.

The train, originating from Punjab, carried 15 wagons loaded with 950 metric tonnes of rice.

This development represents a major step forward in improving Manipur's food distribution infrastructure. The long-distance transportation of such a large quantity of rice by rail is expected to enhance efficiency and reduce costs compared to traditional road transport methods.

Chief Minister Singh expressed his delight at the event, emphasising its importance for ensuring food security in Manipur.

Delighted to attend the reception of the first rice rake which arrived at Khongsang Railway Station by train.



Coming all the way from Punjab to Manipur, the rake consists of 15 wagons and carrying 950 metric tonnes of goods. This marks a significant milestone in ensuring food… pic.twitter.com/S6kq4BXI4q — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 13, 2024

The use of railway infrastructure for bulk food transportation is likely to have positive implications for Manipur's economy and food supply chain. It could lead to more regular and reliable food shipments, potentially stabilising prices and improving access to essential grains for the state's population.