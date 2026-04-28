Five arrested for vandalising fertiliser consignment truck in Manipur’s Bishnupur

Manipur Police on April 26 arrested five individuals for their alleged involvement in vandalising a loaded truck and destroying its consignment of fertiliser bags at Moirang Patlou under Moirang Police Station in Bishnupur district.



The accused have been identified as Laishram Avijit Singh (25) and Khwairakpam Dhaneshwor Singh (25), both residents of Thamnapokpi village; Alex Moirangthem (25) of Ngangkhalawai Awang Leikai; Phairembam Kaijer Singh (36) of Konjengbam Leikai; and Sanabam Chaoba Meitei (48), a resident of Churachandpur Mata Leirak currently staying at Moirang College Relief Camp.



According to police sources, the individuals were involved in damaging a truck carrying fertiliser and destroying the shipment during the incident. The motive behind the act has not been officially disclosed.



During the operation, police also seized four two-wheelers believed to have been used in the commission of the crime.



Further investigation is underway to ascertain additional details and possible links to other incidents, officials said.