Five arrested in Manipur as police, security forces step up operations

Security forces in Manipur carried out a series of coordinated operations on August 28, leading to several arrests of insurgent cadres, seizures of contraband substances and significant recoveries of arms and ammunition from different districts.

Officials confirmed the arrest of Henkhokai Singson (32) of Tamenglong district from Mulargao village in Jiribam, with 22 soap cases of contraband brown sugar, a two-wheeler and a mobile phone seized from his possession.

In separate operations in Imphal West district, police nabbed Phanjoubam Rocky Singh (30), an active cadre of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP - PWG) involved in extortion, and Thangjam Dinesh Singh (19) of KCP (PSC), who was also engaged in extortion and intimidation.

Another KCP (Taibanganba) cadre, Moirangthem Friendship Meitei (35), was arrested from Kakching district, while a KYKL cadre, Takhelchangbam Ibohanbi Sharma (54), was apprehended in Imphal East.

Alongside the arrests, large caches of arms and ammunition were recovered. Security forces recovered one SLR rifle, a .303 rifle, SBBL and DBBL guns, and a mine bomb from the Phubala Patton Mamang area of Bishnupur district. In Jiribam district, troops seized five country-made SBBL guns, 33 AK live rounds, gunpowder vials, a walkie-talkie, lead pieces and iron rods used for gunpowder filling. Another significant recovery was made at the foothills of Uran-Chiru village in Imphal East, where three INSAS rifles, an AK-56, two Ghatak AK-47 rifles, an SLR, an MP5 rifle, and over 230 rounds of assorted live ammunition were seized.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police also continued its drive against motor vehicle offences, issuing 56 challans worth Rs 1.2 lakh on Thursday alone, while tinted films were removed from four vehicles a day earlier.

Authorities said these operations underline the ongoing commitment of Manipur Police and security forces to curb insurgency, drug trafficking and law and order violations across the state.