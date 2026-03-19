Five insurgent cadres arrested in coordinated operations across Manipur

In a series of coordinated operations over March 17 and 18, security forces in Manipur have arrested multiple active cadres linked to proscribed insurgent outfits, dealing a significant blow to extortion and militant networks operating in the state.

According to official sources, on March 18, security personnel apprehended Thokchom Devarani Devi (43), an active woman cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) [KCP (PWG)], from her residence at Kongba Makha Ucheckon under Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East district. A mobile phone was recovered from her possession.

In a separate operation on the same day, another alleged KCP (PWG) cadre, Moirangthem Jiten Singh alias Nanao (46), was arrested from Kongba Laishram Leikai in Imphal East district. Security forces recovered a mobile phone from him as well. Both individuals are suspected to be involved in extortion-related activities.

Earlier, on March 17, an active cadre of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), identified as Thoudam Jingko Singh alias Sanathoi (25) from Thoubal district, was arrested from the Thoudam Laishram Leirak area under Thoubal Police Station. Security forces seized two 7.62x39 mm live rounds, a mobile phone with a SIM card, and a Honda Activa scooter from his possession.

On the same day, an active member of the Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), Elangbam Abinash alias Rakesh (21), a resident of Hiyanglam Makha Leikai in Kakching district, was apprehended from the Singtom area under Sugnu Police Station.

In another operation, security forces arrested Mutum Ranjan Singh alias Mangal (46), an active KCP (PWG) cadre, near Irilbung High School at Bamon Kampu under Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East district. A mobile phone and a scooter were seized from his possession.